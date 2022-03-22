New bill regarding catalytic convertor thefts headed to Senate

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A new California Senate Bill 919 is aiming to help lower catalytic converter thefts.

This bill has three provisions, one of which requires help from scrap metal recyclers.

If the bill passes, car dealers would be required to permanently mark a car's catalytic converter with the Vehicle Identification number.

Scrap metal recyclers would also only be allowed to buy catalytic convertors with "clear and untampered Vin" according to SB919 and would be responsible for keeping track of who is selling to them.

They would then be required to give those records to local law enforcement.

SB919 also includes further fines for individuals who have bought, sold, or have possession of stolen convertors.

This bill will be presented to the committee on Apr.4.

