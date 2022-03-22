Man arrested in Hollister for threatening roommate with shotgun

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Hollister Police said they arrested a person after his roommate said they threatened to shoot them on Monday night.

Around 6:30 p.m. a patrol car was flagged down by a person who said their roommate started an argument with them and pointed a shotgun at them.

They said their roommate threatened them last week as well but they never reported it, according to police.





The suspect was arrested and an investigation of their bedroom began.

A sawed-off shotgun and ammunition were found.

The suspect was booked on weapons and brandishing charges and the shotgun was taken.