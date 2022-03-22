Body of Kentucky coal miner found after underground collapse

HARLAN, Ky. (AP) — Officials say crews have recovered the body of a Kentucky coal miner missing after a roof collapsed deep underground. INMET Mining CEO Hunter Hobson told WYMT-TV on Monday night that it was with “deepest sorrow” that he was confirming the death of 33-year-old James D. Brown of Lynch. The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet said crews searched Monday for Brown, who began his shift as a roof bolter operator late Sunday at the D-29 Darby Fork mine in Harlan County. The cabinet said an equipment operator was nearby when the roof collapsed about an hour later, some 14,000 feet from the entrance. An investigation is continuing.