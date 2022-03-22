Adams excited to join Raiders, reunite with college QB Carr

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Davante Adams has been introduced in Las Vegas as the Raiders’ newest receiver. Adams gives his former college quarterback Derek Carr the top target he’s been missing. The ninth-year pro had 123 catches for 1,553 yards and 11 TDs last season, when he made his second straight All-Pro team. Carr’s history with Adams brings built-in chemistry to an offense that ranked sixth in the NFL last season with 4,567 yards passing but tied for 16th with 23 touchdowns through the air.