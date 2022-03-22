15-year-old arrested with gun near Watsonville High School

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Watsonville police arrested a 15-year-old male was near the campus of Watsonville High School with a loaded firearm Monday afternoon, according to police.

Officers nearby responded and tried to stop the suspect, but they ran, hid under a car, crawled back out and kept running.

Officers arrested the suspect after he put up a fight.

The gun was spotted by a campus supervisor and found underneath a car the suspect hid under.

Police said the male was not a student at Watsonville High School and was taken to juvenile hall.

He faces charges of possession of a loaded firearm, minor in possession of a firearm, minor in possession of ammunition, possession of a large-capacity magazine and violation of probation.