Two people from Salinas dead after crash in San Benito County

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)-- California Highway Patrol said two people are dead after a three-car crash on Highway 156 east of Flint Road on Saturday night.

At around 10:45 p.m. a 1995 Honda Accord was going westbound on Highway 156 east of Flint Road and a 2020 Nissan Moreno was going eastbound on the same road along with a third party driving a Tesla eastbound.

For an unknown reason, the Honda crossed the double yellow line into the eastbound lane and crashed with the Nissan head-on.

After the initial impact, the Honda continued west in the eastbound lane and hit the Tesla.

Due to the crashes, a 71-year-old man and his 63-year-old passenger suffered fatal injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown and drugs and alcohol are unknown factors at this time.