Man arrested for burglary of gas station with bb gun in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Salinas Police said they arrested a man on Saturday after they allegedly broke into a gas station with a bb gun.

At 12:45 a.m. officers said they went to a gas station on the 600 block of W. Market Street for reports of a burglary.

When police arrived the suspect was already gone but surveillance video was able to capture him holding a firearm.

Cameron Shmuckle, 20, fired a bb gun at a window to break into the gas station, taking items and merchandise before leaving on a bike south on Clark Street, according to police.

A few hours later a man matching Shmuckle's description was spotted on West Market Street at Riker Street.

When officers attempted to approach him, Shmuckle became combative and refused the officer's orders, according to police.

A K-9 unit was used to apprehend Shmuckle and he was found with evidence linking with the burglary on West Market Street.

Shmuckle was also charged with an armed robbery case from March 5, involving another gas station on Clark Street because of similarities from descriptions of the suspect.

The suspect was taken to Monterey County Jail and was charged with the burglary on W. Market Street and the previous armed robbery.