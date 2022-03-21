Game show ‘The Price Is Right’ bringing competition to you

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The game show that made famous the phrase “Come on down!” is coming on down to you. “The Price Is Right” is hitting the road, putting the game show on wheels and making 50 stops on a coast-to-coast tour for anyone who can’t make the trip to the Los Angeles studio. The “Come On Down Tour” — separate from the TV show or live stage shows — will kick off Friday at the Santa Monica Pier and will make stops in such cities as Denver, Dallas, New Orleans, Nashville and St. Louis.