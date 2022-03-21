Durant has 37, Nets beat Jazz 114-106 to extend good stretch

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant had 37 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Utah Jazz 114-106 for their sixth win in seven games. Bruce Brown added 22 points for the Nets, who stayed in sole possession of eighth place in the Eastern Conference. Nic Claxton, starting for ailing center Andre Drummond, made all five shots and scored 11 in the the Nets’ 38-point third quarter that broke open the game. Claxton finished with 15 points. Donovan Mitchell scored 30 for the Jazz, who had their three-game winning streak snapped.