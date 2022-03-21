As gas prices rise, towns add electric car charging stations

By WAYNE PARRY

Associated Press

ASBURY PARK, N.J. (AP) — A wave of new electric vehicle charging stations across the country is coming as interest in alternatives to gasoline-powered vehicles is on the rise. From Camden, New Jersey, to Cleveland to Saginaw, Michigan, cities big and small are adding charging stations for electric vehicles. Strong demand is forecast for electric vehicles, despite their higher prices and limited availability. On Monday, New Jersey announced $1 million to build charging stations across the state. The plans come as already high gasoline prices surged because of the war in Ukraine, though most of the investments were in the works before the recent price spikes.