Stacey Abrams seeks access now to unlimited fundraising

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Democratic candidate for governor Stacey Abrams is asserting that she should be allowed to immediately begin using a committee that can raise unlimited funds. The state Democratic Party and the Abrams campaign are telling state ethics officials that Abrams should have access to what Georgia calls a leadership committee now. That’s because she’s unopposed in the May 24 Democratic primary. Under a new state law, the governor and lieutenant governor, their major party opponents, and both party caucuses in the state House and Senate can form the committees. State ethics officials say they’re awaiting legal advice on whether to allow Abrams to proceed.