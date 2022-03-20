Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 4:22 PM

3 dead, 2 missing after boat sinks off New Zealand

KION

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Police say at least three people are confirmed dead and two are missing after a boat carrying 10 people sank in stormy weather off the New Zealand coast. A police statement says five people were rescued after the boat got into trouble and set off a distress signal on Sunday night off North Cape on the northern coast. Two bodies had been located in the water and were recovered by helicopter on Monday morning. A third body had been recovered by a search vessel. Air, land and water searches continued for the missing two. The five rescued people were admitted to Kaitaia Hospital in stable conditions.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content