3 dead, 2 missing after boat sinks off New Zealand

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Police say at least three people are confirmed dead and two are missing after a boat carrying 10 people sank in stormy weather off the New Zealand coast. A police statement says five people were rescued after the boat got into trouble and set off a distress signal on Sunday night off North Cape on the northern coast. Two bodies had been located in the water and were recovered by helicopter on Monday morning. A third body had been recovered by a search vessel. Air, land and water searches continued for the missing two. The five rescued people were admitted to Kaitaia Hospital in stable conditions.