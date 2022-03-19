Ty Gibbs wins again in NASCAR Xfinity Series

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Ty Gibbs pulled off a brilliant move to lead his only lap of the day, winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. On the second attempt to finish the crash-marred race in overtime, Ryan Sieg had the lead in the outside lane with Austin Hill running just inside his bumper. But Gibbs got a big push from by A.J. Allmendinger, spotted an opening between the two leaders and cut sharply to the left to slip between their cars. He pulled away to win easily. Hill finished second, and Sieg dropped all the way to 10th.