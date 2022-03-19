Prince William, Kate try to boost UK bonds on Caribbean trip

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Prince William and Kate are embarking on a tour to Central America and the Caribbean, even as some countries in the region mull cutting ties to the British monarchy. The couple will visit Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas on the week-long journey that starts Saturday. The trip is intended to strengthen the U.K.’s ties with Commonwealth countries as the queen marks 70 years on the throne. But the trip suffered a hitch before the couple set out, when a planned visit to a cacao farm in the Central American nation of Belize was scrapped because of local opposition.