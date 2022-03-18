Rights groups urge Uganda to free 2 detained journalists

By RODNEY MUHUMUZA

Associated Press

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Rights groups urged Ugandan authorities to free two journalists detained for days over allegations of “offensive communication” targeting President Yoweri Museveni. The journalists, Norman Tumuhimbise and Faridah Bikobere, have been in custody since March 10, when security forces raided the premises of their online outlet and arrested several people there. Although seven others have since been freed, Tumuhimbise and Bikobere were criminally charged on Wednesday and remanded to prison. The Committee to Protect Journalists and Reporters Without Borders are calling for their immediate release. According to Reporters Without Borders, Tumuhimbise and Bikobere were arrested for their role in publicizing two books by Tumuhimbise that are critical of Museveni.