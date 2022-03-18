Skip to Content
Maly, Creighton women top Colorado 84-74 in NCAA first round

KION 2020

By JOHN BOHNENKAMP
Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Morgan Maly matched a career high with 20 points and Lauren Jensen and Molly Mogensen each had 16 as 10th-seeded Creighton defeated No. 7 seed Colorado 84-74 in an NCAA tournament first-round game. Emma Ronsiek added 10 points for the Bluejays, who won in their first NCAA appearance since 2018. Creighton is 21-9 and will play either No. 2 seed Iowa or No. 15 seed Illinois State in Sunday’s Greensboro Region second round. Colorado finished the season at 22-9. Creighton led 63-61 with 6:54 left in the fourth quarter, then went on a 7-0 run. That burst was helped by cold shooting by the Buffaloes, who missed 10 of 11 shots during one stretch early in the quarter.

