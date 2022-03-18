Champions League: Reigning champion Chelsea to face Real Madrid in quarterfinals

By Ben Church, CNN

Reigning champion Chelsea will face 13-time winner Real Madrid in the quarterfinals of the Champions League after the draw for the last eight took place Friday.

Chelsea is mired in the middle of controversy after its owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Real Madrid executed a stunning comeback to beat Paris Saint-Germain to reach the quarterfinals and have experience of dominating Europe’s most prestigious club competition.

Manchester City will face Atletico Madrid, Benfica will take on Liverpool and Villarreal will play Bayern Munich.

More to follow…

