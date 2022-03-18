Calista Silva, Chief Photographer

Calista Silva joined the KION News team as the chief photographer in November 2021. As the chief photojournalist for KION, she is covering important stories and breaking news impacting the community.

Prior to joining the KION News team, Calista worked for nearly two years in Chico at KHSL and KNVN, first as a production assistant on the morning newscasts, then later as the morning photographer/editor.

Calista has covered several stories in Northern California including the Dixie Fire and the North Complex Fire. She graduated from Chico State in 2020 and received a bachelor of arts in communication design.

Calista is very excited to call the Central Coast home and be closer to her family in the East Bay Area. In her free time, Calista enjoys bike riding, watching the San Francisco Giants, and nature photography.