Belgium rests stars for games against Ireland, Burkina Faso

Belgium will rest top players like Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku for friendly matches against Ireland and Burkina Faso. Roberto Martinez says his selections were focused on players with fewer than 50 international appearances. They include surprise Belgian leader Union Saint-Gilloise teammates Siebe Van der Heyden and Dante Vanzeir. Van der Heyden has never played for the national team while Vanzeir has made one appearance for Belgium. Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga could make his second appearance. Belgium will play in Dublin on March 26 and host Burkina Faso three days later.