Arkansas deputy guilty of negligent homicide in teen’s death

CABOT, Ark. (AP) — A former Arkansas deputy who fatally shot a teenager during a traffic stop has been found guilty of negligent homicide. A jury on Friday found Michael Davis, a former sergeant with the Lonoke County sheriff’s office, guilty on the misdemeanor charge after acquitting him of felony manslaughter in the shooting death last year of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain. Davis was a sergeant with the Lonoke County sheriff’s office when he shot Brittain outside an auto repair shop by Davis near the city of Cabot. The white teenager’s death had drawn the attention of national civil rights leaders and activists. Davis had been fired following the shooting for not having his body camera on during the incident.