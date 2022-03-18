2 teens arrested in Watsonville double stabbing

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Watsonville Police said two teen suspects have been arrested for stabbing two victims in a fight on Tuesday.

Officers responded to Sunset Vista at Vista Point Drive after reports of a stabbing.

Four suspects drove off in a gold four-door sedan before officers arrived.

The two victims found suffered minor injuries, according to police.

Two of the four suspects were identified, found and taken into custody Thursday afternoon.

This investigation is still ongoing as police search for the remaining two suspects.