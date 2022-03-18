Skip to Content
News
By
Published 7:55 AM

2 month investigation leads to drug arrest in Norwich

<i></i><br />
KION

By Rob Polansky

Click here for updates on this story

    NORWICH, Connecticut (WFSB) — Drug dealing reports from concerned citizens and a two month investigation led to the arrest of a man in Norwich.

Joshua Winston, 34, was arrested when Norwich police executed a search and seizure warrant at an apartment on Main Street on Thursday.

As a result, the Norwich police detective and patrol divisions executed the warrant.

Detectives said Winston was found to have 12.8 grams of crack-cocaine and more than $8,000 in cash on him.

He was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to sell.

Police asked anyone with addition information about Winston to give them a call.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content