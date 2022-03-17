US vet jailed in Iran sues for $1 billion, alleges torture

By ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. Navy veteran who was jailed in Iran for nearly two years has sued the Iranian government for $1 billion. Michael White alleges he was kidnapped, held hostage and tortured. His federal lawsuit describes in unsparing detail the “prolonged and continuous” mental and physical abuse that Michael White says he suffered behind bars, including being beaten and punched, whipped on his feet, deprived of food and drink and pressured to falsely confess that he was a spy for the U.S. government. The State Department arranged for his release in June 2020.