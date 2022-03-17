King City receives $12.4 million to address homelessness

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Governor Gavin Newsom announced King City was awarded $12.4 million in Homekey Project application funding.

The extra funding will be added to the $3.5 million from other State and County grant funding commitments.

The grant will fund the acquisition, renovation and conversion of the Days Inn Hotel to provide housing and support services to people at risk or who are facing homelessness.

The City is partnering with Shangri-La Industries as the developer and Step Up on Second as the operator.

Step Up on Second will provide housing and compassionate support and services to help those experiencing chronic homelessness to recover, stabilize and integrate into the community.

They will coordinate with County to address existing encampments along the Salinas River that is set to be operational by the fall of 2022.

“This is great news for our city and absolutely appreciate the governor and his administration for this grant to help us, help those in need, in our community," said the Mayor of King City LeBarre. "This award wouldn't have been possible without the tireless efforts of our city staff working together with our local and state partners. I hope our success will encourage other communities to create solutions to help their most vulnerable.”