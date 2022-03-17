Iranian pop star Googoosh wows Dubai despite Tehran’s outcry

By ISABEL DEBRE

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian pop diva and national icon Googoosh has captivated crowds of Iranians at the world’s fair in Dubai. She delivered old hits and songs from her new album at a concert on Thursday — just across the Persian Gulf from her home. Iran had banned her from singing for 21 years and authorities there to this day continue to protest her performances. Googoosh’s classic pre-1979 Islamic Revolution songs drew shouts of recognition. The life of 71-year-old Googoosh has traversed Iran’s times of turmoil and the Iranian concert-goers in Dubai sang every word of the cabaret-style ballads and jump-danced to her discotheque tunes.