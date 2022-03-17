House votes to further restrict Russian trade after invasion

By KEVIN FREKING

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has voted to suspend normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus. The legislation would pave the way for President Joe Biden to enact higher tariffs on various products as the United States seeks to further weaken the Russian economy in response to its military assault on Ukraine. The Senate is expected to take up the measure soon. The House vote on Thursday came one day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleaded with Congress and U.S. allies to do more to deter Russia’s attack. The broad trade action, which would revoke “most favored nation” status for Russia, is being taken in coordination with the European Union and Group of Seven countries.