Denver Zoo Welcomes Baby Bongo Named Winston

By Anica Padilla

DENVER (KCNC) — The Denver Zoo announced the birth of an adorable new baby bongo named Winston. Bongos are critically endangered so the arrival of a new calf is cause for celebration.

“Our critically endangered Eastern bongo herd just got one baby bongo cuter with the addition of Winston, our newest bongo calf!” zoo officials wrote on Facebook.

Winston was born on March 5 to parents Fern and Howard.

“Winston has been hanging behind-the-scenes for the most part with mom Fern, snug as a bongo bug in their cozy stall,” officials wrote.

As the weather warms up, keepers will begin integrating Winston with the rest of the herd and he’ll be more visible to visitors.

