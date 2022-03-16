UN Security Council meeting again Thursday to debate Ukraine

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has scheduled a meeting on Ukraine for Thursday. It is at the request of six Western nations that want an open session ahead of an expected council vote Friday on a Russian humanitarian resolution that they have sharply criticized for making no mention of Moscow’s war against its smaller neighbor. The United Kingdom’s U.N. Mission tweeted: “Russia is committing war crimes and targeting civilians. Russia’s illegal war on Ukraine is a threat to us all.” It announced the meeting request by the UK, U.S., France, Ireland, Norway and Albania.