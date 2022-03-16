Thieves stealing gas by drilling into tanks, Florida authorities say

By Megan Mellado

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — Officials with the Kissimmee Police Department said newer vehicles prevent thieves from taking gas right out of the tank, so many of them are now drilling holes underneath your car to steal your gas.

“These are professionals. What they’re doing, they have special tools in,” Sgt. Moises Perez with the Property Crimes Unit said.

Perez said times have changed when it comes to stealing gas.

“It has changed over the years. Most recently what we’ve been seeing is people are actually going into the gas tank, underneath the gas tank and punching a hole, which is costly,” he said.

Costly because he said the thieves likely won’t leave a drop and then you’re left also having to make a repair.

He has some tips to protect yourself from being targeted.

“If you’re going on a long trip, don’t take your car to the airport. Have somebody drive you, that way your car is not there for a long period of time. Park in the garage somewhere inside. If you can’t park inside, maybe somewhere well lit with cameras or lights, stuff like that,” he said.

Those with older cars should invest in a gas lock, which could deter the crime from happening.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said other criminals are skipping your car and going straight to the pump. They’re either using fake credit cards or manipulating the machine to fill what Sheriff Marco Lopez says is thousands of gallons at a time.

“This is a felony crime, so you could definitely see three to five years for a crime like this,” Perez said.

If you fall victim to gas theft, call your local law enforcement agency immediately.

Lopez said his office has plans to monitor gas stations where they anticipate the crimes are happening.

