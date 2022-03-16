Officials in Nevada county endorse hand count, paper ballots

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elected officials in a rural Nevada county say they want paper votes counted by hand during primary and general elections this year. But the person in charge of elections in Nye County said Wednesday it would be physically impossible to do that by the June 14 primaries. Clerk Sandra Merlino told The Associated Press she’ll provide more information to the five Republican county commissioners who endorsed hand-counting. Nye County is the latest Nevada jurisdiction to join GOP lawmakers in several other electoral battleground states in moving toward banning electronic balloting and tallies. Washoe County commissioners last month postponed acting on a similar proposal that would also post National Guard troops at voting sites.