NFL women’s forum attracts GMs, coaches from all 32 teams

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

During the sixth annual NFL Women’s Forum, coaches and general managers from the 32 teams were asked to spend one hour participating. Some stayed involved nearly all day. A total of 45 young women from colleges on all levels attended the invitational event. So did team owners, executives and personnel from the football and business sides of all 32 franchises. There were 73 speakers this year. The movement has gone forward so rapidly that there are now about 150 women working in football operations across the NFL.