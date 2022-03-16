Near Ukraine’s border with Poland, a fighting village mourns

By CARA ANNA

Associated Press

STARYCHI, Ukraine (AP) — The mourning began with a pair of caskets, one open, one shut. Lined in white fabric, they held two of the Ukrainian fighters killed in Russia’s invasion. Here, in a gray village under a gray sky near the border with Poland, they were the first reminder that the war could come this far. The men were killed Sunday when Russian missiles struck a military base in nearby Yavoriv, a hub of military cooperation between Ukraine and NATO countries. Until then, this part of Ukraine had been spared, a witness only to the exhausting flow of hundreds of thousands of refugees heading for the border.