Josh Sargent not on US roster for World Cup qualifiers
By The Associated Press
Norwich says forward Josh Sargent will not be on the U.S. roster for the Americans’ final three World Cup qualifiers. The team made the unusual annoucement a day before U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter is scheduled to announce his roster. A 22-year-old from O’Fallon, Missouri, Sargent was on the roster for the first three qualifiers in September, starting at El Salvador and Honduras, and appearing as a second-half substitute against Canada. The U.S. plays at Mexico on March 24, hosts Panama three days later and closes at Costa Rica on March 30.