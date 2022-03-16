Skip to Content
Firefighters contain building fire overnight near Greenfield

Monterey County Sheriff's Office

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Local fire agencies contained a building fire on Peach Road outside of Greenfield on Tuesday night.

No one lived in the building and nobody was injured during the fire, according to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

Quick response time kept the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.

Monterey County Sheriff's deputies were on the scene to block off roads and give fire crews ample room to work.

Deputies also had to keep friends and neighbors who showed up wanting to help.

Due to the size of the building, the giant fire, the presence of stored fuel and multiple fire engines on the scene, only first responders were allowed.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

