Bürki to leave Dortmund at season’s end, join MLS’s St Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Former Swiss national team goalkeeper Roman Bürki has agreed to a three-year contract with the St. Louis team that starts play in Major League Soccer next year and will leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the Bundesliga season.The 31-year Bürki has been with Dortmund since 2015 but lost his starting job in January 2021 and has not played in a match since May 22, 2021, the final league game of that season. Gregor Kobel is the club’s starter this season and Marwin Hitz the primary backup, Bürki has played nine matches for Switzerland. He was on the 2018 World Cup roster and was a backup to Yann Sommer.