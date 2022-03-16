Buck, Aikman going from Fox to ESPN’s ‘Monday Night’ booth

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

On the first day of the new league year, one of the NFL’s top broadcasting teams is moving from Fox to ESPN. ESPN announced on Wednesday a move that has been in the works for nearly a month — Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be broadcasting “Monday Night Football.” Buck and Aikman have been doing games together since 2002, when they became Fox’s top crew. They will tie Pat Summerall and John Madden’s record for the longest NFL booth pairing this year at 21 seasons.