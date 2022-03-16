As Ukraine war rages, diplomats near Iran nuclear agreement

By MATTHEW LEE

AP Diplomatic Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the war in Ukraine rages on, diplomats trying to salvage the languishing 2015 Iran nuclear deal have been forging ahead with negotiations. They now appear to be near the cusp of a deal that would bring the U.S. back into the accord and return Iran to compliance with limits on its nuclear program. After 11 months of on-and-off talks in Vienna, U.S. and Iranian officials say only a very small number of issues remain to be resolved. Meanwhile, Russia appears to have backed down on a threat to crater an agreement over Ukraine-related sanctions that had dampened prospects for a quick deal.