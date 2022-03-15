Students steer bus to safety after driver collapses at wheel

TOPSHAM, Maine (AP) — Officials say students steered a Maine school bus to safety after the vehicle’s driver suffered a fatal medical event. The interim superintendent of Maine School Administrative District 75 said driver Arthur McDougall was transported to a hospital on Monday morning and died. Topsham police told the Portland Press Herald the bus was carrying 14 middle and high school students when McDougall collapsed at the wheel. The Press Herald reports students helped steer the bus to the side of the road and applied brakes as another student tried to administer first aid.