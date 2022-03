SALINAS, Calif., (KION-TV)- Monterey County Supervisors will be voting whether or not it will be banning flavored tobacco and single-use e-cigarettes within the incorporated parts of the county on Tuesday.

Back in January, the Public Health Bureau presented the dangers of flavored tobacco and e-cigarettes to kids and teenagers to Supervisors.

