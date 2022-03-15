Monterey County Board of Supervisors shows support for Ukraine

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- In a show of solidarity with the people of Ukraine the Monterey County Board of Supervisors raised the Ukrainian flag alongside the American flag inside the Board of Supervisors Chambers on Tuesday.

Marina Pantchenko is a Monterey County Deputy County Counsel whose family was forced to flee war-torn Ukraine.

"It matters to us that the world is speaking out," said Pantchenko. "Gives us hope that life will prevail over darkness and we will get to return to our homes and rebuild."

Before Pantchenko came to Monterey County, she and her family called Ukraine home.

"You live in a beautiful country. A country that welcomed my three children, my husband, and I with nothing more than two suitcases into dollars in our pocket," said Pantchenko's mother.

Pantchenko's family in Ukraine are among millions of people who have been forced to flee their homes for safety in neighboring European countries.

"My immediate family is here. But I have cousins and uncles and great aunts in Ukraine, and a number of them have fled to Germany and are safe now," said Pantchenko. "I have two cousins who are still in Ukraine of military age and are volunteering their efforts there."

The Monterey County Board of Supervisors also passed a resolution condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Pantchenko says her family was watching today's meeting from abroad.

Pantchenko said her mom is crying every day and is on the phone most of the day with folks in Ukraine.

It means the world to them to have support, to know they're not alone and to know that people are speaking out against the war.

"I've just been overwhelmed and just stunned with the level of support from my coworkers, from my friends, from the county family and even just on the streets, you know, driving into work this morning, I saw the ribbons on the trees and it just it's so heartwarming," said Pantchenko.

Panchenko's message for people who want to help:

"Do your part, however small it is, to stay informed. And there are so many families that are coming into the United States now seeking asylum from Ukraine," said Pantchenko. "If you can host someone if you can donate five dollars to two meals that are being served on the Polish border. You can donate medical supplies to Ukraine that are in such desperate need. Anything at all to help to let them know they're not alone."

The county says the flag now stationed outside the Board of Supervisors Chambers will remain there for as long as the conflict ensues.