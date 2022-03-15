Latin music legend Selena to release new album, 26 years after her death

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KION-TV)-- Latin music icon Selena Quintanilla, who was tragically killed by the manager of her fan club 26 years ago, is set to release a new album in April.

Her father Abraham Quintilla confirmed the new album in an interview with Latin Groove News.

The album will be released by Warner Music and be called "The Queen of Cumbia."

There will be 13 songs taken from Q Productions vault produced by A.B. Quintanilla III, Selena's brother.

"I said right after she passed away that I was going to try to keep her memory alive through her music, and I think we have done that." Abraham Quintilla said. "Although Selena was murdered by Yolanda Saldívar when she was only 23 years old, the “Queen of Tejano music," we continue to remember her outstanding musical career."