Former police boss denies cover-up in Ronald Greene death

By JIM MUSTIAN and JAKE BLEIBERG

Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The former head of the Louisiana State Police says Gov. John Bel Edwards trusted his troopers to “do the right thing” and took a hands-off approach in police matters, even after Black motorist Ronald Greene died in a violent confrontation with troopers. Kevin Reeves told lawmakers Tuesday that Edwards distanced himself from the investigation of Greene’s case during a bipartisan grilling that included accusations of racism and negligence by the state’s premier law enforcement agency. The hearing became heated at times as lawmakers expressed incredulity and frustration in Reeves’ refusal to condemn the troopers captured on body camera video punching, stunning and dragging Greene during his fatal arrest. Lawmakers called his approach “unacceptable” and vowed to continue investigating.