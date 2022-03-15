Car bomb in Yemen targets security commander; 4 killed

BY AHMED AL-HAJ

Associated Press

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni officials say at least four people were killed by a car bomb Tuesday in a south-central city. At least eight other people, including a senior security official, survived. Officials say the explosion took place in the city of Zinjibar and targeted the convoy of Abdel-Latif el-Sayed, commander of the so-called Security Belt force in the province of Abyan. Zinjibar is the Abyan provincial capital. Following the explosion, el-Sayed spoke to local media and said he was slightly injured in what he called a “terrorist attack.” No one immediately claimed responsibility. Such blasts are common in war-torn Yemen.