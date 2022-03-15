Board of Supervisors hold forum for water management and sustainability efforts in Northern Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION)-- The Monterey County Board of Supervisors held a forum on Tuesday to talk about the county's efforts for water management and sustainability.

The goal is to initiate a comprehensive discussion on regional water supplies and solutions in northern Monterey County

Seawater intrusion, declining groundwater levels, climate change and drought are all parts of the growing challenges with water in the Northern part of the county.

Northern Monterey County uses 228,679 AF/yr in total water use.

Municipal and industrial water use makes up 13% of use in the sector, while agricultural use makes up 87% and rural domestic makes up less than 1% of the sector's water use.

Groundwater makes up 76% of the agricultural water use, Salinas Valley Reclamation Plant gives 5% for agricultural use, Salinas River Diversion Facility and eWRIMS each give 3% for agricultural water use.

Due to climate change, there is a decrease in precipitation, lower reservoir storage, fewer reservoir releases which lead to less Salinas River flow and diversion.

Which causes an increase in groundwater pumping and results in groundwater levels lowering and seawater intrusion.

The goal over the next 100 years is to provide ESA-protected species and important habitats with sufficient water, have good quality water, provide groundwater sustainability, meet Clean Water Act ocean discharge requirements, meet economic and social needs and have robust, resilient water system amidst climate change.

Efforts are already being put in place to assure these current goals are met