Woman charged with posing as wounded Marine Corps veteran

By JENNIFER McDERMOTT

Associated Press

A Rhode Island woman has been charged in federal court with fraudulently claiming to be a U.S. Marine Corps veteran with cancer in a scheme to collect hundreds of thousands of dollars in veterans benefits and charitable contributions. Rhode Island U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha said Monday that 31-year-old Sarah Jane Cavanaugh of Warwick is charged with using forged or counterfeited military discharge certificates, wire fraud, fraudulently holding herself out to be a medal recipient and aggravated identity theft. There’s no record of Cavanaugh ever serving in the U.S. military. Her attorney did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.