Tiananmen Square protester killed in his New York law office

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a dissident legal scholar who was jailed for two years in China after participating in the 1989 Tiananmen Square pro-democracy movement has been killed in his law firm’s office in New York. Sixty-six-year-old Li Jinjin was stabbed to death Monday in the city where he had long worked as an immigration lawyer. Police say 25-year-old Xiaoning Zhang was taken into custody and faces a murder charge. It wasn’t immediately clear if she had retained an attorney. The CEO of the China Democracy Party and a friend of Li’s both told The New York Daily News the killing might have stemmed from Li’s refusal to take Zhang on as a client.