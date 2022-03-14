‘The Kardashians’ trailer has arrived and whoa baby

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

“Never go against the family.”

So says Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner in a new trailer for their family’s upcoming Hulu series.

In the latest look at “The Kardashians,” we learn that Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé, rocker Travis Barker, want to have a baby. We also see that Khloe’s relationship with her daughter’s father Tristan Thompson is “complicated” and things are “really hard” with Kim Kardashian and her estranged husband Kanye West.

All that plus Kylie Jenner’s second pregnancy and Kendall Jenner’s modeling career are featured in the preview of the Hulu reality series that premieres April 14.

Their family series “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” ended on E! after 20 seasons in June 2021.

