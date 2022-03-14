Santa Cruz Police arrest two suspects for fentanyl and meth

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A Saturday morning probation check ends with the arrest of two people found with fentanyl and meth, according to Santa Cruz Police.

A Probation Officer saw the two suspects passed out in a vehicle on the 100 block of Dakota Avenue and checked on them as he was concerned for their safety.

The officer noticed drug paraphernalia in plain view and both suspects were arrested, said police.

Police said the first suspect was arrested on felony warrants and the second for possession of 123 grams of fentanyl and five grams of methamphetamine, all pre-packaged for distribution.