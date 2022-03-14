Mets star Pete Alonso says he is thankful to be alive after his truck was hit and flipped several times

By David Close, CNN

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso expressed his thankfulness to be alive after he said he survived a rollover vehicle accident in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday.

Alonso told reporters Monday he was driving his pickup to Mets camp in Port St. Lucie when he was hit by another driver who ran a red light. Alonso, who set the major league home run record for rookies in 2019, said he was uninjured after his Ford pickup truck flipped over “probably three times.”

“This is a really special spring training because yesterday was a really close experience to death,” Alonso said. “I’m just really thankful to be alive.

“I was coming here to work, coming to spring training, and the next thing I know I’m kicking my windshield in trying to get out of a flipped-over car,” he said.

Alonso said his wife, Haley, was following him in another vehicle when the crash happened. On Monday, Haley posted several videos and photos on her Instagram account of Alonso’s mangled truck at the reported crash site.

CNN has reached out to the Tampa Police Department for details and comment.

“Just really blessed to be here. Thankful nothing is wrong,” Pete Alonso said. “Also thank you, Ford, for having great engineering.”

