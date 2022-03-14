Man’s skeletal remains found sent to University of North Texas to be investigated

By Brooke Taylor

ANAHUAC, Texas (KTRK) — The skeletal remains of a man were found Thursday in a shallow grave near Anahuac, according to the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies recovered what they said appears to be the complete skeletal remains of an adult male that would have been at least 6 feet tall.

The human remains were found by a resident who called the sheriff’s office about the discovery, according to authorities.

The remains were taken to the University of North Texas in Denton for the Center for Human Identification’s Laboratory of Forensic Anthropology to look at.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office criminal investigation division said they are working diligently to identify the remains and have reasons to believe they know the identity.

“I am very proud of our detectives, crime scene investigators, and crime scene technicians for their long hours and commitment to recovering the skeletal remains,” said Sheriff Brian Hawthorne. “A special thanks to the K9 team with Texas Search and Rescue for their willingness to respond when we call.”

